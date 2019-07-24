du reinforces UAE-Pakistan relations with ‘Orient Express’ submarine cable system

By Wam

du, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC, is strengthening the UAE’s bilateral relations with Pakistan, as well as the country’s presence as a connectivity hub, by enabling a new "Orient Express" submarine fibre optic cable between Pakistan and the UAE.

As the partnering telecom operator for the landmark project alongside wi-tribe Pakistan LDI (Private) Ltd, a group company of HB International Investments Ltd, the EITC will be the UAE landing party for the cable and will provide landing station infrastructure for the connectivity of the fibre optic cable system’s UAE presence.

Osman Sultan, CEO of the EITC, said, "With this milestone agreement, we are proud to be able to leverage our extensive expertise to institute this new innovation via our strategic datamena facilities and the regional hub presence of over 150 content and cloud providers, including over 40 service providers in our ecosystem."

Syed Rukhsar Ul Hassan Bokhari, Chairman of wi-tribe Pakistan LDI (Private) Ltd and HB International Investments, said, "We are trailblazing new paths towards digital innovation, and the construction of the submarine cable system, ‘Orient Express’, is a testament to our efforts in becoming a pioneer in telecommunications."

With this agreement, the completed Orient Express cable will offer high bandwidth capacity, internet services and transit facilities with low latency, high-quality routes, and peering services to other service providers and enterprise customers.

With the ability to connect to the UAE-IX, as the in-bound provider, Orient Express will deliver access to the high-potential content-savvy market with a reliable low latency route to international service and content providers. By peering the UAE-IX, telecommunications companies can offload customer IP traffic that terminates or originates in networks connected to the UAE-IX.

The 1,300km cable system will link between landing points in Karachi and Gwadar in Pakistan, and Kalba in the UAE.

The launch of the submarine cable system will help Pakistan’s digital penetration, reducing the country’s digital divide, and improving education and general awareness. It will also link the developing port city of Gwadar to the UAE and open up a new data highway to China through Pakistan.

Additionally, this will provide telecommunications operators in Pakistan with access to the competitive IP transit market.