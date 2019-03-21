Dubai Refreshment PJSC Unveils Massive Solar Power Project in Dubai

By Staff

Dubai Refreshment PJSC, the leading food and beverage company, producer and sole distributor of PepsiCo products in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, has announced the inauguration of a large solar power plant at its manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park 2.

A ceremony was held at the company's facilities to mark the occasion under the patronage of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and in the presence of Ahmad Bin Eisa Alserkal, Chairman of Dubai Refreshment PJSC.

The 45,000-square-meter plant has a production capacity of 3.7 megawatts, making it one of the largest private solar power plants in the UAE.

Dr Al Zeyoudi commended the role of the private sector, with Dubai Refreshment PJSC at the forefront, in supporting the country’s swift transition to renewable energy and green economy.

He said: “The UAE embraces innovative environment-friendly solutions to drive sustainable development across all sectors. As part of this priority, the country is advancing the deployment of renewable energy in a bid to drastically reduce carbon emissions.”

Dr Al Zeyoudi referred to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the country’s first unified energy strategy based on supply and demand. Its objectives include increasing the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix to 25 percent by 2030 and to 44 percent by 2050, as well as boosting the energy consumption efficiency of individuals and corporates by 40 percent.

Ahmad Bin Eisa Alserkal, Chairman of Dubai Refreshment PJSC, commented: "We are delighted to be one of the leading companies focused on investing in renewable energy sources through this large project, which is designed according to special considerations in line with the highest green building standards. Our goal is to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint in line with the UAE's future clean energy strategy."The project is expected to generate 5.6 million kWh throughout the year, which will reduce the emissions of carbon dioxide – a greenhouse gas causing global warming – by 4 million kg per year.

This is one of Dubai Refreshment PJSC projects at Dubai Investment Park after opening its new plant, “Green Field”, in 2016, covering an area of ​​140,000 square meters. The DIP facility is considered one of the largest bottling facilities in the Middle East with a manufacturing capacity of 120 million cases annually.