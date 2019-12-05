Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority launches AI-powered conversational bot

By WAM

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority has launched "HADI", an AI-Based Conversational Bot that can answer users’ questions and process transactions with respect to DSOA’s services.

HADI will be available on the organisation’s website and other messaging applications, and will constantly evolve to reflect accurate, up-to-date information about Dubai Silicon Oasis business and community services.

HADI is powered by advanced machine learning algorithms and it is developed based on the latest Conversational AI-First User Experience design principles.

A total of 146 services can be applied through HADI, covering services such as ID card renewal, letter services, and e-wallet top ups. All transactions are processed end-to-end within HADI, thus limiting the dependency on any external links or systems when delivering services. HADI also leverages cognitive services to analyze customer feedback, complaints, and support requests, and prioritize them based on content.

During the next phase, HADI will be enhanced to support an additional 180 services and the platform will expand to support multichannel service delivery on Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Speaking on the new HADI Conversational Bot, Badr Buhannad, Executive Vice President Strategy, Business Services & Risk Management at DSOA, said: "We are constantly looking for new ways to integrate the latest technologies and enhance the user experience at Dubai Silicon Oasis. HADI leverages advanced machine learning models to provide users with a one-stop shop to address inquiries, process transactions, as well as assist with a several other services pertaining to DSOA’s owned facilities. While this alone is a tremendous achievement, HADI will continue to evolve bringing about new services and functionality to further enhance the user experience and convenience.

He added: "We are proud to be the first free zone in Dubai to launch both a Transactional and Informational Bot. We fully intend on continuing these advancements to keep DSOA at the forefront of technological integration. These efforts are reflective of our mission to make DSOA a leading, fully integrated, and sustainable smart community as well as to align with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and implement best of breed technologies to further elevate its service delivery".