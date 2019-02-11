Dubai to host first Global Robotics this Year

By WAM

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, today announced that Dubai will host the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in October 2019.

It marks the first time that FIRST Global will be held in the UAE and the Arab world after previous editions were held in the US and Mexico.

The announcement was made on the main stage of the seventh World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, with the attendance of US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Founder of First Global Dean Kamen, and artist and activist will.I.am.

Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE is one of the most advanced countries in the adoption of robotics technology and is already using it in many sectors that touch people’s lives.

He added that WGS adds value to the UAE’s efforts to support scientific innovation, utilise advanced technologies, support creative minds, and prepare today’s generation to overcome future global challenges.

Robots for Future Challenges The FIRST Global Robotics Challenge provides a framework for young people to develop their capabilities in science, mathematics, technology and innovation through a competition to develop robots.

It has been structured to enable them to acquire the tools, skills and expertise to design robots, shape their individual futures and contribute to the global efforts trying to solve some of the biggest challenges and most pressing issues in vital sectors, such as water and energy.

Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST Global, added: "At this global challenge event in October, we aim to provide an opportunity for thousands of students who want to make a positive impact in the world through science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Hosting the FIRST Global challenge in Dubai reaffirms the importance of this event in the design of robots, the further development of technology skills for young people and further reinforces Dubai's interest in this futuristic sector. "

With more than 2,000 students (aged 14 to 18) from 193 countries from around the world, the third edition of FIRST Global challenge will be held in Dubai.