EGA and Microsoft to collaborate on Industry 4.0 and broader digital transformation

By Emirates247

Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, and Microsoft UAE today announced they are to collaborate on Industry 4.0 and broader digital transformation, aiming to set global best practice for the aluminium industry while improving the sustainability of EGA’s computing operations.

Both Microsoft and EGA are members of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Industry 4.0 Champions Network, which aims to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption across UAE industry.

Under the new agreement, the two companies will work together to progress EGA’s Digital Roadmap, which is already transforming EGA’s operations through digital capabilities such as artificial intelligence and big data.

EGA and Microsoft will leverage the power of cloud computing to accelerate and scale the development of new digital solutions, shifting a third of EGA’s server infrastructure and applications to Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Through digital transformation and by driving increased efficiencies, Microsoft’s cloud will empower EGA to make substantial energy savings. EGA is estimating to reduce the energy consumption of its overall computing operations by up to 65 per cent and CO2 emissions by more than 80 per cent.

EGA will also develop a private Microsoft Azure Cloud at its sites, shifting a further third of its computing to this system, unlocking opportunities to deploy data-heavy and time-sensitive artificial intelligence and automation solutions within the company’s industrial operations.

EGA will use virtual desktop cloud computers to create a more efficient, flexible, and secure workplace computing experience for employees.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “We are already transforming EGA’s operations, business and employee experience through Industry 4.0 and our broader digital transformation. Our collaboration with Microsoft will enable us to further accelerate, scale and sustain this work as a digital lighthouse for the region and our industry.”

Carlo K. Nizam, Chief Digital Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Deploying EGA’s and Microsoft’s talent, muscle and technology together will allow us to develop the most advanced digital capabilities and hybrid cloud platform in the aluminium industry. At the same time, we will improve the environmental sustainability of EGA’s computing infrastructure and benefit from seamless security and operations of both our public and private cloud assets."

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager at Microsoft UAE, said: “We are proud to partner with EGA, the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, to accelerate their Industry 4.0 transformation while also pioneering further improvements in Microsoft’s own cloud for manufacturing services. I look forward to further collaborations between EGA and Microsoft in the future, both locally and globally.”

EGA will provide input to Microsoft on innovations and improvements to the technology company’s products and services. Microsoft will help upskill EGA staff on relevant Microsoft technologies to accelerate adoption within the aluminium giant’s operations.

EGA has a bold aspiration to innovate the future of aluminium production. For the decades ahead, the company intends to act as technology pathfinder for the aluminium industry, expanding its position as technology supplier of choice, and establishing a thriving manufacturing innovation ecosystem in the UAE.

EGA has developed technology in the UAE for more than 25 years and is focused on improving the efficiency of the aluminium smelting process. EGA’s latest home-grown technology is among the most efficient and competitive in the global aluminium industry.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.