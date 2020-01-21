Emaar partners with global technology leader Xiaomi for ‘Emaar Smart Home’

By WAM

Emaar Properties PJSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Xiaomi, a global technology leader with the world’s largest Internet of Things, IoT, consumer platform, to launch ‘Emaar Smart Home’ - a new, next-generation product for customers to experience the latest smart home technology powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Emaar’s new product will launch in 2020 as an exclusive set of digitally-enabled residential developments, powered by Xiaomi and featuring a one-of-a-kind smart home experience with a comprehensive set of pre-installed smart home and IoT products. The MoU positions Emaar as the first developer outside of China to enter into a strategic partnership with Xiaomi for a smart home experience.

The new agreement is aligned with Emaar’s commitment to create communities that meet the demands of tomorrow’s customers. Emaar selected Xiaomi as its strategic partner for its global leadership within the smart home technology sector. With over 213 million connected smart devices, Xiaomi has an award-winning, extensive range of smart home technologies across entertainment, utilities, energy savings, security and wellness. This partnership adds a new dimension to Emaar’s diverse portfolio of products offering customers greater convenience and next generation living.

'Emaar Smart Home' will provide customers with connected smart home experiences that are controlled and monitored through Xiaomi's Mi Home app. The app, along with products that support smart voice assistant controls, allows users to instantly and seamlessly manage their personal smart home ecosystem.

For example, Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Door Lock provides security and convenience through keyless entry into the home using smartphones, wearables, and passcodes. Within the home, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum can be scheduled to provide daily hands-free cleaning. Xiaomi’s smart home solutions are designed for maximum convenience and energy efficiency, making it possible for every corner of the house to be powered by smart devices.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.