Emirates A380 now in Amman and Boston

By WAM

Emirates’ first scheduled A380 services have touched down in Boston and Amman, in response to the increased demand for travel during the peak summer period.

The first scheduled A380 service landed in Amman on 1st June at 15:55 local time and the second A380 service from Dubai to Boston landed at 13:50 local time. Led by the Captain, Arif Al Reyami, and Jordanian First Officer, Laith Saudi, the A380 Amman service was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute.

Set in a three-class configuration, the Emirates A380 flying to Amman will have 427 seats in Economy Class on the lower deck over the months of June and July, 76 flat-bed Business Class seats and 14 First Class suites.

The Emirates A380 flying to Boston is also set in a three-class cabin configuration, offering 14 private suites in First Class, 76 seats in Business Class, and 426 seats in Economy Class.

Passengers across all classes can enjoy complimentary meals and beverages, Wi-Fi, hospitality and service.

The Emirates A380 to Boston will operate until 30th September 2019 and resume on 1st December 2019 until 31st January 2020 to keep up with the demand during the peak summer and winter travel seasons. Emirates flight EK 237 leaves Dubai at 08:15 and lands in Boston at 13:50. EK 238 departs Boston at 23:10 and arrives in Dubai at 19:25 the following day.

The Emirates A380 to Amman will operate until 26th October 2019. Flight EK 903 departs Dubai at 14:00 and arrives in Amman at 15:55, while the return A380 flight, EK 904, leaves Amman at 18:00, arriving in Dubai at 22:00.

Emirates also deployed its iconic A380 to Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos on 31st May to meet the high passenger demand to and from Greece. The A380 will continue flying to Athens until 30th September 2019.