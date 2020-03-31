ENOC Group urges customers to use ENOCPay App across retail service stations

By WAM

ENOC Group has urged customers to make use of the safety offered by ENOCPay, its cashless and cardless payment platform accepted across all its retail service stations in the UAE, in line with the UAE government’s efforts to maintain social distancing following the COVID-19 pandemic, With ENOCPay, customers can refuel with zero contact with machines or fuel attendants from their car. Without handling physical card or cash payment options, customers can use the App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play to make all payments – including at ZOOM stores, the company said on Tuesday.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC Group, commented, "Safeguarding the health of our customers and staff has always been our utmost priority. We encourage all our customers to use ENOCPay to minimise unnecessary contact for the safety of the nation. We place the highest importance on health and safety measures across our operations and we will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of members of our community."

Customers are also urged to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres and making use of sanitisers available across all ZOOM stores.

In addition, Autopro has recently suspended vacuum bay services as a precautionary measure. Customers can obtain an external car wash or use the Autowash service.

