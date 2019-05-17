Etihad ESCO signs contracts to implement lighting retrofit project

By Wam

Etihad Energy Services Company, Etihad ESCO, has announced the signing of an agreement with Sharaf Electronics for the implementation of the lighting retrofit project at three terminals of Dubai Airport.

The project will replace over 15,000 outdoor and indoor lights with latest energy saving LED lights, resulting in about AED 5 million annual savings every year, for next seven years for the airport. In addition, the project supports Dubai Airport’s vision of environmental sustainability.

As an accredited ESCO company with Regulatory & Supervisory Bureau, RSB, for electricity and water in Dubai, Sharaf Electronics is tasked to complete the project within a year and a half. With over 8,500 outdoor lights, including high mast lighting and 7,000 indoor lights, latest lighting technologies from Europole and Sylvania will make Dubai Airport a front runner in energy efficient lighting in the world.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, said, "To begin with, putting together the project in place was a challenge, as not only had the lights to meet Dubai Airport’s highest quality standards but also must guarantee long-term high energy savings. Sharaf Electronics team worked with several vendors to meet the exacting standards to our satisfaction. We wish them success in executing the project. The project will turn Dubai Airport into a leading model of energy efficiency in the emirate."