etisalat by e& UAE completes region’s first 5G network trial

Etisalat by e& UAE today announced the successful trial of 5G network capability covering multiple locations for an oil & gas corporation with the highest standard of data security and digitalisation over a mobile network capable of delivering large amounts of data reliably.

The trial aimed at addressing a requirement of the oil & gas industry to have globally certified solutions and demonstrating the ability of 5G networks to handle enterprise traffic and enable faster transfer of uplink data related to real-time monitoring and video surveillance over a wide geographical area. Eventually, this will pave the way towards the digital transformation of industries operating over vast areas.

Marwan bin Shakar, Senior Vice President, Access Network Development at etisalat by e& UAE, said, “This will be a game changer and another milestone we have achieved in transforming the oil and gas sector. The solution supports their digital transformation goals and addresses long-awaited industry requirements to have reliable communication with complete control of their sensitive user data.”

The oil and gas sector is the biggest industry vertical in the Middle East. Therefore, any endeavour to enhance its efficiency will significantly impact the region’s economic growth. Moving forward, the 5G network technology will enable other sectors like public safety, healthcare, and manufacturing.

etisalat by e& is also moving fast towards 5G Advanced and working to enhance its network capabilities to support the latest 3GPP releases with all technology stakeholders. 5G Advance will include major enhancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Extended Reality (XR) to support a wider variety of use cases than ever before.

etisalat by e& will also adopt machine-learning-based techniques at different levels of the network to improve the service offerings and guarantee a greener network.

