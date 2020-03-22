Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

By WAM

Etisalat today announced the launch of ‘Business Edge’, a comprehensive platform offering a wide range of services and solutions that cater to Small and Medium Business, SMB, customers.

Collaboration and communication from Business Edge enables SMBs to connect to customers in a secure and scalable way, allowing employees and customers to talk, video-conference and share documents, using Etisalat’s ultramodern, cloud-based unified communications service.

Business Edge not only provides smart internet connectivity but also secures a customer’s office environment by offering next-generation cloud firewall, advanced endpoint security for PCs and Android devices and cloud-based video surveillance.

This new platform gives access to a comprehensive set of solutions they need to do business digitally, from helping them promote their business online to providing software applications to run their business underpinned by customer insights and analytics.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat, said, "Current times demand that businesses are ready to securely work and collaborate remotely. It also requires the ability to adapt to dynamic business conditions. Business Edge’s SMBs are able to minimise upfront investments while accessing top services to manage their business according to their needs and utilisation, in a ‘pay as you grow model’."

