Etisalat to provide 5G at Abu Dhabi’s Midfield Terminal

By Wam

The Midfield Terminal Building, MTB, Abu Dhabi’s new international airport, will become the first airport terminal in the region to benefit from ultra-high speed connectivity, delivered by the Etisalat’s 5G network.

The deployment is based on C-Band, a first-of-its-kind in 5G digital indoor technology delivering gigabit per second download speeds. This achievement has been enabled by the efficient collaboration between Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Airports to deliver the 5G network at the MTB before its official opening.

Commenting on the announcement, Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Network of Etisalat, said, "We are very glad to activate 5G in Abu Dhabi’s new international airport. I want to extend my gratitude to all the teams involved from Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Airports in making this 5G deployment a success, which will set a benchmark by providing a platform to enable new futuristic use cases and digital transformation for all customers."

In turn, Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Etisalat to incorporate state-of-the-art 5G connectivity at our Midfield Terminal Building. We value our customers first and foremost, and access to fast cellular service is a crucial factor that makes a big difference for travelers from around the world.

Technology is at the heart of our digital transformation strategy and providing our customers with enhanced connectively services at the Midfield Terminal Building is in line with our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group."

Etisalat is targeting to provide 5G coverage at all prestigious, iconic, and high data usage locations in 2019. By collaborating with major smartphone brands Etisalat’s 5G service will be launched by the second quarter this year.