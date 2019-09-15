GITEX to showcase next-gen technologies for business, social good

By WAM

The upcoming 39th GITEX Technology Week and 4th GITEX Future Stars will feature the region’s largest 5G tech applications, new lifestyle tech and future mobility developments, as well as offer a glimpse into the ways that artificial intelligence and Gen Z will shape the future Held under the theme, 'Synergising the Mind and Technology Economy', the event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th-10th October 2019, and is set to host over 100,000 visitors from across the technology industry.

World-leading AI expert and GITEX keynote speaker, Dr. Ben Goertzel, Chairman and Chief Scientist of Singularity Studio, and CEO and Founder of SingularityNET Foundation, will reveal how AI will merge with blockchain to create deep value for businesses and society, increase human life expectancy and support medical research.

GITEX’s new Lifestyle Tech segment will feature sneak peeks at products from the world’s largest tech companies that have yet to launch in the UAE.

GITEX will also host 5G’s most global and prominent names, including China Mobile, Cisco, du, Etisalat, Nokia and STC. A star-studded 5G Countdown conference agenda will feature Osman Sultan, CEO, du; Fadi Pharaon, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area, Middle East and Africa, Ericsson; and Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP, Global Wireless Networks Marketing and Solutions, Huawei.

"GITEX 2019 is about showing tomorrow, today. The UAE is amongst the first countries in the world to launch 5G. This year at GITEX, we will launch our 5G services," Sultan said.

GITEX will also host a panel discussion to review how 5G and IoT will be at the core of powering intelligent industry and manufacturing, featuring Dritan Kaleshi, Head of Technology (5G), Digital Catapult; Jan Rabe, CEO, Consulting, Siemens; and Mario Meir-Huber, Head of Big Data, Analytics and AI CoE, A1 Telekom Austria.

Amy Golding, Opus Talent Solutions CEO, who has also been hailed as the youngest female CEO of a US$100 million company in the UK, will discuss her experience on how to bridge the digital skills gap.

GITEX Future Stars will spotlight the transformative impact of 'Generation Z' with the introduction of its Next Generation, NXG, Stage.

Featuring some of the most influential and successful members of Gen Z in the world, including Akshay Ruparella, the 19-year-old founder and MD of Doorsteps.co.uk, and Benjamin Stern, the creator of a waste-free shampoo tablet in his teens, securing investment on hit US TV show Shark Tank.