‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight advances regionally and globally

Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced the launch of a new magazine, turning the spotlight on the region’s science and innovation developments and to complement information on science and innovation developments globally.

Named Khalifa University Science and Technology Review, it is the first science and technology magazine published by a university in the UAE.

The quarterly Khalifa University Science and Technology Review will have sections highlighting the latest advancements and innovations in science and technology from around the world. The magazine will be available in digital PDF and print forms in English and Arabic, as well as on a bi-lingual website (@KUSTReview).

The ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review turns the spotlight on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s science and innovation developments and complements information on science and innovation developments globally.

It also aims to portray the role being played by the research-intensive Khalifa University in the creation of intellectual capital, driven by its dedicated group of scientific researchers and its contribution to furthering the UAE’s knowledge-economy objectives.

The inaugural edition of ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review focuses on water, which is a top priority for the UAE. Articles address ways that researchers and innovators are looking at the future of water, including how to better manage water resources, the impacts of weather and climate on water resources and novel technological approaches for water production, re-use and conservation.

The first edition’s exclusive articles include a question-and-answer session with Dr. Linda Zou, Professor, Civil Infrastructure and Environmental Engineering, Khalifa University, on her work for the UAE’s cloud-seeding projects, and a spotlight on researcher Ryan Lefers, co-founder and CEO, Red Sea Farms, an innovative sustainable agtech company for extreme climate, which is bringing produce to the deserts of the GCC region, using minimal power and water.

An interview with Kyle Mattingly, a researcher at Rutgers University, on the atmospheric rivers that will have an important effect on changing weather patterns in this region, is also part of the issue.

Further coverage includes a panel of experts from around the world weighing in on the future of hydrocarbons, while Dragan Boscovic, Founder and Director of Blockchain Research Lab, Arizona State University, (ASU), and Technical Director, Center for Assured and Scalable Data Engineering, talks about blockchain and why it will change the way we do business.

Future editions will include interviews with heads of government departments and leading scientific researchers in healthcare and other areas of UAE research and innovation priority.

