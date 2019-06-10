Microsoft gives glimpse of new Xbox console for release in 2020

By Reuters

Microsoft Corp unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as “Project Scarlett,” which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X console and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices chip, the company said during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.

The console will show up to 120 frames per second, or twice the average TV, and include a solid-state drive, Microsoft said, allowing games to load much faster than on its older mechanical hard drives.

Rival Sony Corp has also revealed plans of its next-generation PlayStation 5 console, with similar specifications including an AMD chip, but no official release date has been announced.

Analysts expect a late 2020 release.

Microsoft said its game-streaming service “Project xCloud” will go into preview in October.

Rival Alphabet Inc’s Google on Thursday started taking pre-orders for its Stadia game-streaming service which will launch in November.

A new feature will allow users to stream games directly from their own Xbox console, instead of Microsoft’s servers, the company said.

Analysts have said Microsoft is better positioned than most to capitalize on cloud gaming, citing its strength in infrastructure, content it owns, and experience in gaming.

Several technology companies are looking to boost services revenue through games streaming, including Nvidia Corp, Sony and Electronic Arts while Amazon.com Inc is reportedly working on its own service as well.