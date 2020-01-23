Ministry of Health launches Mobile App for diabetes

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched a mobile application for diabetes to enhance public awareness on ways of preventing diabetes among the community members and highlight methods of reducing complications caused by diabetes.

The Sugar App was launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, at the Ministry’s headquarters by Dr Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and Paolo Carli, Head of Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Russia & CIS at Healthcare Business of Merck.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Rand said, "Signing the MoU with Merck Serono Middle East comes in with the ministry’s efforts being made to bolster its strategic partnerships with international medical companies specialised in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. The ministry spares no efforts to effectively promote preventive and curative interventions, encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle and highlight the importance of early detection of diseases. We are doing our best to offer people with diabetes a conducive environment that helps them efficiently deal with their condition in line with our strategy aiming to combat non-communicable diseases."

Al Rand added that the ministry is very keen to launch awareness-raising and education campaigns on diabetes to reach out to the largest segment of society and combat non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetes. The launch of the app will further support the ministry’s efforts being made to tackle diabetes and provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services using innovative and sustainable ways.

For his part, Paolo Carli said, "The app offers plenty of services that would help patients and doctors quickly and effectively monitor the development of the case. It also provides users with simplified medical information and advice about the nature of diabetes and pre-diabetes and how to better live with this disease by following an active lifestyle that includes exercise and following a diet by calculating Calories patients eat every day."

