Museum of the Future invites the public to name its newest robotic pet

By Emirates247

: Museum of the Future introduces a four-legged robotic canine as the latest member of the museum’s growing family of advanced robots. The agile robodog, which has 3D vision and moves using 17 joints, will join Ameca, the museum’s AI-powered humanoid, along with Bob the robot barista and the museum's flying robots, among several others.

The museum’s visitors will be able to interact and play with the new robotic pet. Robodog is an advanced robot that uses machine learning and navigates the terrain with unprecedented mobility for a robot. It will roam the museum lobby greeting and interacting with all those visiting.

Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future said: “We are excited to welcome the latest addition to our family of intelligent robots. With Ameca, the robodog, and others, the Museum of the Future enables visitors to meet some of the most cutting-edge and advanced robots and AI systems currently on the market. We welcome visitors to come and meet our interactive robots and learn about the technologies that are shaping our future today and tomorrow.”

The robodog was designed by US tech firm Boston Dynamics. It uses 360° perception to map terrain and avoid obstacles and can balance on uneven surfaces. The robodog’s base platform provides advanced mobility and perception to navigate stairs, gravel, and rough terrain while collecting 2D and 3D information with on board-sensors.

The Museum of the Future is home to a collection of the most advanced technologies and robots in the world which includes but is not limited to Ameca, the AI-powered humanoid robot, Bob, the robot barista, a robotic flying penguin, and a flying jellyfish, among many others.

The Museum of the Future is inviting people on social media to name the robodog. Individuals can suggest names via the museum’s social media handles: including Twitter, Instagram handles

