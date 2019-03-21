Over 1,700 projects worth US$1 trillion fall under China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative

By WAM

With more than 1,700 projects worth US$1 trillion, China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative aims to positively impact 4.4 billion people, or 65 percent of the world’s population that equals to about 40 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Spanning across to 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania, the Belt and Road Initiative has been allocated over $340bn in construction contracts secured by Chinese companies.

These statistics were released in conjunction with the upcoming Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, which will be held from 8th to 10th April in Dubai focusing on ‘Mapping the Future of FDI: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalisation.

This year, the forum will put a spotlight on China’s ambitious initiative through a full-day special forum, which will be held on the second day of the event. It will provide participating high-ranking Chinese officials with an international platform to present the plans for the Belt and Road Initiative and to strengthen investor confidence on the same. In addition, the workshop will brief the business community worldwide with various investment opportunities running around the mega project.

"The Belt and Road Initiative will pave the way for a stronger trade ties within Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Targeted to be completed by 2049, the landmark project will bring about inclusive growth, spur unprecedented development, and enhance cooperation, trade, and investment worldwide. AIM is founded based on these objectives too, thereby prompting us at the organising committee to host this special event this year to keep with our commitment to highlight investment opportunities around the world under the support of respective governments," said Dawood Al Shezawi, CEO of Annual Investment Organising Committee.

During the forum, renowned keynote speakers will tackle various fundamental aspects of the project. There will be four sessions which will focus on infrastructure development, new technologies, renewable energy, and agriculture and food security.

While Belt and Road Initiative will be a key topic at the upcoming Annual Investment Meeting, the premier international foreign direct investment-focused platform will also offer high-ranking policy makers, business leaders, regional and international investors, successful entrepreneurs, leading academics, and celebrated financial experts an opportunity to discuss best practices and economic issues of global importance.