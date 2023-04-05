RTA, Cruise start data collection, testing on Dubai roads

By E247

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, have initiated data collection and testing of its technology for Dubai’s traffic signals, signage, and drivers’ behaviour among other attributes using five Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles in Jumeirah 1 area.

This initiative marks a fundamental step toward the launch of self-driving ride-hail services in Dubai.

This step is part of the RTA's strategy to bolster Dubai's global leadership in self-driving transport and foster ‎ the emirate's aspirations of becoming the world's smartest city. Such an endeavour, necessitating investment in smart mobility and the application of advanced technologies, align with the RTA's commitment to enhancing the well-being and safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at the RTA, stated, “Data collection and Testing is a crucial phase in Dubai's quest for excellence in smart mobility and advanced technology. The work will ensure Cruise’s advanced generalizable AI and autonomous driving systems safely adapt to Dubai traffic conditions.

“This stage of data collection and testing for Dubai’s traffic environment‎ will utilise five Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles that will be deployed in the Jumeirah 1 area. The aim is to obtain the best readings and data through onboard lidars, radars and cameras that capture data and images within a 360-degree field of vision,” he added.

“The launch of autonomous vehicles will positively impact Dubai’s transportation landscape and well-being. It will facilitate the integration between transportation and communication systems by streamlining the mobility of mass transit users and their arrival to their final destinations,” Bahrozyan said.

RTA and Cruise have joined forces to run the maiden autonomous taxi service in the city. By 2030, the RTA seeks to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first non-U.S. city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars. The rollout of autonomous vehicles will alleviate traffic congestion, lower the number of traffic accidents, and cut harmful emissions.

This collaboration between the RTA and Cruise demonstrates a shared dedication to developing innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions. It underscores the shared goal of coaxing a sweeping migration toward self-driving technology and promotes smart mobility. The expansion of autonomous vehicles will further boost Dubai's standing as a global hub for innovative technology of smart mobility.

On 9th March, 2023, Cruise held a workshop on the next stages leading to the pilot phase of operating the service in Dubai. A technical team from Cruise took part in the workshop held at the RTA’s headquarters in Dubai.

Cruise and the RTA set the workshop agenda to review the specifications of the Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicle along with an overview of the data collection stage, operating model, monitoring of local operations and incident response.

The technical team from Cruise and the RTA pooled their efforts and shared knowledge and experiences, thereby promoting cooperation and ensuring optimal deliverables of the data collection stage along with the continued development of the autonomous taxi service.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.