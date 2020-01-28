RTA gets ready for eParking tickets debut

By Dubai Media Office

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is readying for the launch of the eParking tickets; an innovative solution for paying parking fees in Dubai.

The project comes with upgraded parking metres fitted with interactive touch screens enabling users to enter vehicle details and have eParking tickets issued similar to text messages for mobile phones (mParking) without the need to display a paper ticket on the front of the vehicle.

The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts to develop new services compatible with the Smart City initiative, besides supporting Dubai Paperless Strategy.

The implementation of the project started after the analysis of public polls conducted during the pilot run of improved parking metres in several locations. RTA gave due consideration to customers feedback about cutting short the steps of entering vehicle details by just a tap of a nol card.

Advanced parking metres will be installed over several phases starting from the first quarter of 2020 till the end of 2022. The project is part of a smart transformation of the Parking Department to meet the needs of road users in line with RTA’s strategic goals: ‘Smart Dubai and People Happiness’.

It responds to the growing public trend of using sophisticated technology that saves the hassles of issuing and displaying paper tickets on vehicles. It also eliminates offences resulting from the improper display of parking tickets, besides enabling the payment of parking fees for motorbikes.

Such an innovative initiative would ensure the optimal utilisation of RTA’s assets and upgrade the service level of paying parking fees.

