Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone

By AFP

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding phone, a "Z Flip" model with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters."

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available beginning Friday, Valentine's Day, at a starting price of $1,380, said head of Samsung product marketing in Rebecca Hirst said at a San Francisco unveiling

"It changes everything - space, size, and the very way we use it," Hirst said as she held a Z Flip in the palm of a hand

"The Z Flip is a statement smartphone; it is for trendsetters and trailblazers.

