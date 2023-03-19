By E247

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri visits Serbia to discuss cooperation in R&D, innovation, advanced technology, sustainability

HE Sarah Al Amiri discusses working together in R&D, the energy transition and ensuring legislation keeps up with technological development

Ministers discuss financing for R&D and the importance of advanced technology in industrial sectors

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, discussed during an official visit to the Republic of Serbia ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, she discussed cooperation in areas such as research and development (R&D), advanced technology, sustainability, food technology, developing tools to finance research, innovation, the energy transition, and developing legislation to help accelerate the growth of technology globally. Discussions also covered ways of ensuring legislation keeps up with rapid technological development as well as the importance of adopting advanced technology in industry to boost competitiveness.

Her Excellency also discussed opportunities to strengthen the education system and vocational schools to provide students with practical skills to enhance their competitiveness and equip them for jobs in industry.

In Belgrade, Her Excellency Al Amiri met with Her Excellency Jelena Begović, Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, His Excellency Branko Ruzić, Minister of Education, Milica Djuric-Jovicic, Director of the Science Fund of the Republic of Serbia, Professor Vladimir Kostic, President of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts in the Republic of Serbia, and Ivan Rakonjac, Director of the Innovation Fund. Her Excellency Al Amiri was accompanied by His Excellency Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Serbia.

Ali Al Hashimi, Director of Science and Technology Policies and Programs at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Amal Alhammadi, Head of Program Management at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology joined the UAE delegation.

Delegates explored funding opportunities in the field of research, development and innovation, in addition to the development of financing programs and tools for research. These opportunities are designed to support the exchange of knowledge and strengthen relations in the field of R&D.



The visit is in line with the objectives of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Serbia, which aims to facilitate cooperation and investment to support mutual economic development and national competitiveness.

Her Excellency Al Amiri said: “In line with our leadership’s vision, Emirati-Serbian relations are continually developing and we are cooperating in vital sectors, such as science and technology, research and development, food security, agricultural technology, renewable and sustainable energy, as well as financing for each of these areas, which are critical to the UAE’s national vision for the future. We also discussed several Emirati initiatives including the Technology Transformation Program and the Industrial Technological Transformation Index.

“With the Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation and the Director of the Innovation Fund, I discussed cooperation in the field of R&D, financing, commercialization, and developing financing tools. In addition, we addressed topics such as pathways for the energy transition and keeping pace with legislation in light of the acceleration of technological development. We also discussed ways to finance R&D, the importance of advanced technology in the development of various industries, and the advancement of food technology.”

Meeting with Milica Djuric-Jovicic, Her Excellency Al Amiri discussed funding opportunities in the field of research, development and innovation, as well as developing financing tools to support research. With Professor Vladimir Kostic, Her Excellency Al Amiri discussed joint research in various priority areas.

UAE-Serbia relations are entering a new phase of growth following the signing of a CEPA, representing a joint endeavor to increase cooperation and investment.

