Recently, the applications of artificial intelligence have become very exciting, and the reason for this is that there are many applications that rely heavily on artificial intelligence, and through the following lines we will talk in detail about the most important applications of artificial intelligence, let's continue together.

The best and most important applications of artificial intelligence

It is worth noting that many companies have moved through many industrial sectors to artificial intelligence, which has spread in many fields, especially the business sector and the economy, including shares trading and financial markets in general or corporate management systems, whether in order to reach more customers or in order to improve operations.

Below we will mention the most important and best applications of artificial intelligence:

1- Apple's Siri siRi assistant

This is one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence, it is the oldest and most famous personal assistant, and it is one of the most important innovations of Apple, and it fully supports Apple, in addition to that it allows for Apple interoperability and seamless through all your Apple devices.

It is worth noting that this virtual assistant was created by Apple in 2011 for all iPhone 4s devices, from which Apple became a star, and this application can send a lot of text messages, answer questions, and provide a lot of suggestions through the use of a lot of voice instructions This is in addition to the natural user interface.

2- Google Assistant

It is one of the most advanced virtual assistants, and it appeared for the first time in 2016, and it is a powerful Google assistant that works with voice through artificial intelligence, by listening to the information or the required applications, which it then implements.

The application includes a lot of voice command execution, control and search through voice, in addition to assistance with tasks and information done through the Internet, as well as reminders and schedule appointments.

Among the many tasks that real-time translation performs, it is worth noting that this assistant is only available in Google on Android phones, but thanks to the efforts of many developers, it was developed so that it can work on Windows devices, and Mac, but While reducing some possibilities.

3- Alexa, the Amazon assistant

Many users of the Alexa application, which acts as a digital assistant, can access all the elements of entertainment and scheduled planning, and it is worth noting that this program allows many users to control many Alexa-powered devices, and one of the most important of these smart applications that are found in any home This is in addition to tablets and televisions.

It is worth noting that the Amazon company in every new quarter of the year can achieve a lot of profits and the reason for this is that it is able to gain the trust of many and many individuals.

4- Cortana, Microsoft Assistant

This application is considered one of the most important and most widespread applications of artificial intelligence, and it is an assistant application for Microsoft, through which you can track your important data, which are videos, as well as photos, valuable files and personal information. In addition, through which the phone can be connected to your computer You have important files that need to be accessed through the computer.

It is worth noting that this program can track programs and series that are on TV, and the sports that you prefer to watch, in addition to that it enables you to track documents that are on your smartphone.

5- Elsa app

Have you ever thought that you would like to improve your English language skills, whether in pronunciation or writing, the Elsa application is one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence, and it is the appropriate application to reach what you wish for in terms of improving your foreign language skills This program is the most popular program for learning the English language, which works through artificial intelligence.

It is worth noting that many users of this program may resort to learning the language through short conversations that are on the program, and the reason for this is the ability to observe quickly, and then they expect quick results in their language learning.

6- Republicia app

This tool is a powerful tool to increase communication, and it is worth noting that iOS and Android users can download it for free, and then be recognized and start an unlimited discussion using an AI chatbot, which allows you to communicate through it and record notes on the notepad. And by tracking them as needed.

7- Socrates application

It is considered one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence and it is a supported and ideal educational tool for students, and it is worth noting that it helps students in understanding a lot of homework and school lessons, and one of the most advantages of this application is that it helps you answer the questions that you search for.

8- SwiftKey keyboard

It is one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence, which is a predictive keyboard, that learns your writing style, in addition to allowing you to type faster, and one of the most important features is that the program is always evolving in order to adapt to suit your style, and whether These nicknames are slang, nicknames, or emojis, and this program is a more advanced automatic correction technology with a special keyboard.

9- The face App

Over the past several years, the popularity of artificial intelligence has grown dramatically, continuously and increasingly, due to the creation of many artificial intelligence applications, and this application is considered one of the most important and most famous applications of artificial intelligence.

It is worth noting that this program was created by Facebook, which works on modifying your photos creatively, and in many different ways, as it provides users to change facial emojis, such as providing them with giving pictures of a new face and hairstyles using this innovative product.

10- File application

It is one of the most important and best artificial intelligence applications, related to expense management, which recently linked Microsoft Office and Google applications directly, so it was able to prove its position as a major player in smart cost management, in addition to that this program provides many programs that It extracts a lot of data in the form of reports, and expenditures in real time.

Many multinational companies, the most important of which are fly and Royal Enflied for expense management, are using the Google Chrome extension, as well as G suit add-ons.

It is worth noting that users can inquire about expenses with a single click, and at the present time, the Fly application has become very popular, and many improvements that have been added to it have helped it to grow and spread further.

In the above, we provided you with everything related to the most important applications of artificial intelligence, and clarified the tasks of each application and the services that it can provide to users.

