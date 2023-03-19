Top 10 Must-Have Technology Skills for Every Employee in Today's Digital Landscape

By E247

In today's highly digitized world, technology skills have become essential for almost all employees, regardless of their job roles or industries. Here are some of the technology skills every employee should have today:

Basic Computer Skills: Every employee should have a basic understanding of computers, including how to use a keyboard, mouse, and basic computer functions like creating, saving, and retrieving files.

Communication Tools: With remote work becoming more prevalent, employees should be comfortable with communication tools such as email, instant messaging, video conferencing, and collaboration platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

Cybersecurity Awareness: Every employee should have a basic understanding of cybersecurity threats and best practices to protect sensitive information and data, including the use of strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and identifying phishing scams.

Cloud Computing: Cloud computing is rapidly becoming a ubiquitous technology that companies rely on. Employees should be familiar with cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud to understand how they can work with cloud-based data storage, computing power, and applications.

Data Analytics: Data analysis has become an essential tool in many industries, and employees should have some familiarity with data analytics tools like Microsoft Excel, Tableau, or Power BI to be able to analyze and interpret data.

Social Media: Social media has become a powerful tool for businesses to engage with customers and promote their products or services. Employees should be familiar with social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn and have some understanding of social media marketing.

Digital Marketing: With the rise of e-commerce and online marketing, employees should have a basic understanding of digital marketing tools and techniques, including email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Mobile Device Management: With more employees using mobile devices for work, employees should be familiar with mobile device management (MDM) systems that help to secure and manage mobile devices.

Programming and Coding: Understanding the basics of programming and coding can be helpful for employees in fields such as software development, data analysis, and website development. Knowledge of coding languages like Python, JavaScript, or HTML/CSS can be advantageous.

Project Management Tools: Project management tools like Asana, Trello, and Jira are essential for managing projects and collaboration across teams, so every employee should have some familiarity with these tools.

These are just a few examples of the technology skills that are becoming increasingly important for employees to possess in today's digital landscape. The ability to adapt and learn new technologies quickly is also crucial, as technology is continually evolving.

