WETEX 2019 and Dubai Solar Show 2019 to show best solutions in clean energy

By Staff

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) on 21–23 October 2019 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

WETEX 2019 will feature the latest solutions and innovative technologies in renewable and clean energy alongside the fourth Dubai Solar Show, which will highlight the latest innovations in the solar sector and the region's largest projects to build partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions.

Under the umbrella of Green Week, the two exhibitions show the most prominent solutions in clean and renewable energy, where Dubai is currently embarking on an innovative initiative to use solar technologies and study the development and construction of floating solar power plants in the Arabian Gulf.

The study includes the economic feasibility, and preparing the technical requirements to construct floating solar photovoltaic panels.

Both will highlight DEWA’s Shams Dubai initiative to encourage building owners to install photovoltaic panels and connect them to DEWA’s network.

This supports the Smart Dubai Initiative to make Dubai the world's smartest and most successful city. Shams Dubai is increasing the uptake of clean energy and raising its share in the energy mix, as well as promoting sustainability to the public and reducing Dubai’s carbon footprint.

“Under the umbrella of Green Week, the two exhibitions are an ideal platform for showcasing the latest developments, solutions, and technologies in renewable and clean energy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global hub for green economy and clean energy, which will provide 75% of Dubai’s power by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“At DEWA, we launch innovative initiatives and solutions in line with our vision to provide a sustainable world for generations to come. Floating photovoltaic systems are one of the most prominent emerging technologies that rely on installing solar photovoltaic systems directly above water, achieving the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which requires a capacity of 42,000 megawatts (MW) of clean and renewable energy by 2050. DEWA has launched several ambitious initiatives and projects to achieve these objectives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer model, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 at a total investment of AED 50 billion.”

“Solar power technologies are preferred sources of energy in the Middle East, due to the region’s location within the solar belt receiving an abundant amount of solar radiation. This promotes the shift to solar power with building owners in Dubai installing solar panels as part of the Shams Dubai initiative. To date, over 100MW of photovoltaic solar power has been installed on roofs across Dubai. This initiative is spreading solar power throughout the Emirate and providing clean energy from additional sources, especially as clean energy continues to evolve and develop,” said Al Tayer.