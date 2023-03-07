WhatsApp to allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers

By E247

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, is going to introduce a new feature that will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers. The feature is expected to be launched in the coming months, providing relief to users who are tired of receiving gratuitous calls from unknown numbers.

The feature is still under development and will be released in a future update of the app. As users will be allowed to mute calls from unknown numbers, they will be also still see them in the calls list and notification centre, according to WABetaInfo. The new feature will be added in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will be automatically muted.

The calls will still appear in the call list and notification centre, but users will not be disturbed by them. Moreover, the feature will be particularly useful for reducing spam calls, which have become a major problem in recent years. “This feature has several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls,” WABetaInfo said.

The ability to mute calls from unknown numbers will provide users with an additional layer of protection, it added. WhatsApp is also working on a redesign of its attachment menu for iOS. The new attachment menu will be similar to the one already available on WhatsApp for Android, providing users with a consistent experience across different platforms.

