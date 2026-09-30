The best companies to work for in the UAE in 2026, according to Forbes, and where they rank globally

The best companies to work for in the UAE in 2026, according...

Business

Ten UAE employers across aviation, energy, retail and finance have been recognised in the Forbes Best Employers in the World list, with Emirates topping the UAE rankings and Microsoft leading globally

Emirates airline topped the list of UAE companies, followed by Majid Al Futtaim Group, DP World, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and E&E. File photograph

Dubai: Ten UAE companies have secured their places in the ‘Best Employers in the World 2026’ list issued by Forbes magazine, in collaboration with the market research company Statista.

To compile the list, Forbes and Statista conducted an online survey of 900 companies and 300,000 employees in 52 countries. Participants assessed their willingness to recommend employers to family and friends, and evaluated companies based on a range of criteria, including the availability of a supportive work environment, salary levels, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance, opportunities for training on new technologies, company reputation, and other factors.

This broad Emirati participation is remarkable, as the ten companies were spread across the aviation, retail, logistics, energy, telecommunications, financial services, industry and real estate sectors, highlighting the breadth of the Emirati business base with a global presence.

Emirates airline topped the list of UAE companies, followed by Majid Al Futtaim Group, DP World, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and E&E. The list also included Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Aramex, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emaar Properties, and Mashreq Bank.

Globally, Microsoft ranked first, followed by Delta Air Lines in second place, Shopify in third, Costco Wholesale in fourth, and Nvidia in fifth.