Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to increase operational capacity by 40% in 2025

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has expanded its fleet with the addition of two Airbus A320 aircraft, bringing its total fleet size to 12 aircraft, as part of the airline’s ongoing growth strategy.

The carrier also announced plans to add two more Airbus A320 aircraft before the end of the year. This planned fleet increase will boost total capacity by 40 percent in 2025, further reinforcing Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector and the emirate’s broader economic development.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “The addition of new aircraft and our strategic fleet expansion reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding our network reach. This growth supports the rising demand for air travel to and from Abu Dhabi.”

He added, “The planned capacity increase in 2025 will further contribute to the capital’s broader economic and tourism vision while continuing to offer value-driven air travel to our customers.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s recent network expansions include new routes to Yerevan, Almaty, and Sialkot, further broadening its reach. The airline now connects Abu Dhabi with non-stop service to over 30 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, and Eastern Europe, offering seamless travel options for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.