Air Arabia extends flight suspension to and from UAE until March 9

Emirates 24/7 – Air Arabia has announced a temporary extension of its flight suspension to and from the United Arab Emirates until 15:00 local time on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The airline stated that a limited number of flights will continue to operate in coordination with relevant authorities, subject to operational approvals and safety standards. Passengers on these specific flights will be notified directly.

The company advised all other passengers against traveling to the airport unless they receive a direct notification from Air Arabia. It emphasized the importance of monitoring flight status via its website, noting that customers who booked through direct channels can access the site for alternatives, while those who booked through travel agencies must contact them directly.

Air Arabia also urged passengers to update their contact details through the "Manage Booking" page to receive critical alerts and follow updates via its official website and social media channels.

"The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority," the airline said, acknowledging a high volume of inquiries and expressing appreciation for customer patience.