Dubai Facilitates Over 1,140 Flights In The Past 84 Hours

Emirates 24/7 - Dubai has successfully facilitated more than 1,140 flights through Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) over the past 84 hours, marking a significant surge in efforts to assist travellers returning to their destinations.

Between March 2 and March 5, the two hubs saw more than 500 departures, providing approximately 105,000 outbound seats to over 80 countries. Authorities confirmed that flight frequencies are increasing dramatically on a daily basis as operations continue to stabilize.

Dubai Airports stated that more flights are being added to the schedule every 24 hours to meet demand. Passengers are strictly advised to continue checking their flight status directly with their respective airlines before heading to the terminals.