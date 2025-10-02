Emirates Boosts London Heathrow Schedule to 48 Weekly Flights

Emirates, the world's largest airline will boost its London Heathrow operations with the addition of six weekly flights to its London Heathrow schedule, starting 26 October 2025.

The boosted schedule for the winter season follows record growth and demand, providing more convenience and departure time choices for travellers journeying to and from London Heathrow, and is well-timed to serve the year-end travel peak.



Emirates already flies six times a day to and from London Heathrow, and all flights are served by its flagship Airbus A380. The additional flights will operate on all days except for Fridays during the winter period with the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, offering over 350 seats each way in a three-class configuration split between First, Business, and Economy.

Strategically timed overnight departures from London Heathrow to Dubai provide convenient onward connections to destinations like Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Jakarta. Flights to London Heathrow offer well-timed connectivity for travellers coming from cities across West Asia like Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad and Chennai, Beijing and Shanghai in the Chinese mainland as well as several points within the Middle East including Bahrain, Dammam and Riyadh.



Flight EK41 will depart Dubai on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 13:40hrs, arriving in London Heathrow at 17:40hrs*. The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 22:35hrs on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, arriving in Dubai at 09:35hrs the next day. The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 21:20hrs on Tuesday and Saturday, arriving in Dubai at 08:20hrs the next day. On Thursdays, EK41 will depart Dubai at 12:55hrs, arriving in London Heathrow at 16:55hrs. The return flight, EK42, departs from London Heathrow at 21:20hrs, arriving in Dubai at 08:20hrs the next day. All times are local.



For more information or to book tickets, customers can visit emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates retail stores, Emirates contact centres, or via travel agents.



Enhanced frequencies at Emirates’ London hubs, including London Heathrow** and London Gatwick, will take the airline's total weekly services to 90 flights by early next year. Last month, Emirates announced a fourth daily flight to London Gatwick, starting from 8th February 2026, operated on the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350.



By February 2026, Emirates will serve the UK with 146 weekly flights across its three London airports London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, in addition to its regional gateways Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

All customers travelling with Emirates can expect to enjoy a best-in-class onboard experience with exceptional levels of comfort and hospitality. The airline offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs, complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages.

Customers can also enjoy more than 6,500 channels of the best global entertainment content with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. This includes a vast selection of movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more.