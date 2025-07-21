Emirates boosts services to Dublin with a third daily flight

In a significant enhancement to its Irish operations, Emirates is set to operate a third daily service to Dublin this winter starting from 26 October 2025. The world’s largest international airline will offer customers more travel choices to Dubai and beyond, as well as increased cargo capacity to/from Dublin.



Emirates flight EK165 will depart Dubai at 02:10hrs and arrive in Dublin at 06:25hrs, local time. The return flight, EK166, will depart Dublin at 08:25hrs and arrive in Dubai at 20:00hrs local time. The additional flight will provide Irish travellers with an early morning departure option, complementing the existing afternoon and evening departures offered by the airline’s double daily service to the country.



The third daily flight will operate utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft set in a three-class configuration, offering customers 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.



The added service will also provide travellers with enhanced connectivity to popular destinations across Emirates’ network including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.



Connecting Dublin to the world

Last month, the airline officially introduced its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 on the Dubai to Dublin route, offering Irish passengers an upgraded experience with its four-class configuration, featuring its award-winning Premium Economy cabin and latest Business Class experience. The airline has also announced it will deploy its second refurbished Boeing 777 to Dublin starting from 16 October.



Customers travelling with Emirates can look forward to the warm hospitality of the airline’s multinational crew, regionally inspired meals, and award-winning inflight entertainment system – ice – offering up to 6,500 channels of the best movies, TV shows, podcasts and more. Premium passengers will also experience an essence of Ireland onboard with VOYA bathroom amenities, Keogh’s Crisps and Killowen yogurt.



For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.