- Emirates expands global network with the official introduction of three new destinations: Shenzhen in China, Da Nang in Vietnam, and Siem Reap in Cambodia

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is set to further strengthen its presence across Asia with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen from 1 July 2025*. The airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang on 2 June* and three weekly flights to Siem Reap from 3 June* with both cities connecting via Bangkok.

The addition of Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap, puts Emirates ahead of the curve with the largest and most diversified route network among any non-Asian airline in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 points. This latest expansion also marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into the Chinese mainland, third destination in Vietnam and second point in Cambodia.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: "We remain committed to offering business and leisure travellers unparalleled access to Southeast Asia and the broader East Asia region by delivering an extensive flight schedule. Our expansion into Shenzhen opens new doors for business and economic exchange between this technological powerhouse and global markets. As we prepare to launch operations, we extend our gratitude to the Chinese authorities and airport partners for their ongoing support and are committed to ensuring this route's success while fostering cultural bonds and unlocking future economic potential.”

He added: “Vietnam holds a strategic place in our Southeast Asia network. Our decision to expand operations to Da Nang as our third point in Vietnam comes at an opportune moment, following the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Vietnam. We are confident that our new service will elevate the existing bilateral trade and commercial collaboration between our nations. We extend our gratitude to our local partners and Da Nang International Airport for their support. Emirates is also making it easier for travellers to connect to Siem Reap, home to Angkor Wat, one of Cambodia’s most popular destinations with its incredible ancient wonders and natural beauty. With the addition of these new gateways, we’re strengthening our links, giving customers more choice, offering an unparalleled onboard experience and ensuring seamless and convenient connections to and from China’s largest cities, Vietnam’s emerging economic and leisure hubs, and Cambodia’s touristic treasures.”

Emirates expansion to Shenzhen

Emirates’ entry into Shenzhen makes it the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate a daily flight to the Chinese mainland’s technology and innovation hub. Emirates became the first airline to establish direct air connectivity between the Middle East and the Chinese mainland in 2002 with the start of services between Dubai and Shanghai. This marked the beginning of a successful two-decade partnership that has been underpinned by close bilateral ties between the UAE and China through operations in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Shenzhen’s flight times have been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points across Africa and the Middle East/GCC, including Kenya, Egypt, South Africa and Saudi Arabia; popular European business and financial centres in the UK, Italy and Spain; and from the airline’s key gateways in the United States and South America. EK328 will depart from Dubai at 1005hrs, arriving in Shenzhen at 2200hrs*. The return flight EK329 departs Shenzhen at 2355hrs, landing in Dubai at 0340hrs the next day.

Along with the launch of new flights, Shenzhen will become the first destination in China to be served with the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, offering customers the opportunity to experience its latest Business Class seats and highly acclaimed Premium Economy product. The four-class Boeing 777-300ER offers travellers 8 private suites in First Class, 40 lie flat seats in Business Class, 24 Premium Economy seats and 260 spacious seats in Economy Class.

With its passenger and freighter operations, Emirates facilitates the transport of 2,000 tonnes of cargo each week from the Chinese mainland. The addition of Shenzhen will serve as a vital bridge between Chinese enterprises and global markets, while deepening the economic partnership between the UAE and China.

Shenzhen's position as a technology manufacturing powerhouse generates valuable cargo streams requiring specialized handling and expedited delivery, particularly for sophisticated electronics and tech products. The city is also part of a Special Economic Zone and continues to enhance its cargo handling capabilities. Emirates SkyCargo is expected to uplift 10 tonnes of cargo per flight between Shenzhen and Dubai and is expected to support exports such as high-tech devices and e-commerce items.

Broadening network footprint in Vietnam and Cambodia

Emirates’ four weekly services to Da Nang via Bangkok make it the airline’s third gateway into Vietnam, after Hanoi and Ho Chih Minh City. Flights to Da Nang will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.**

The carefully timed flight schedule of the new linked service will provide travellers with convenient, optimized connections, and streamlined access to major European cities including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Milan, and Rome, as well as major US cities. Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900hrs and arrives in Bangkok at 1825hrs. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010hrs and arrives in Da Nang at 2150hrs. The return flight EK371 will depart from Da Nang at 2330hrs and arrives in Bangkok at 0110hrs the next day. The flight will then take off at 0340hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0650hrs. All times are local.

The airline’s three weekly services to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.** Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900hrs and arrives in Bangkok at 1825hrs. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010hrs and arrives in Siem Reap at 2130hrs. The return flight EK371 will depart from Siem Reap at 2350hrs and arrives in Bangkok at 0110hrs the next day. The flight will then take off at 0340hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0650hrs. All times are local. Emirates’ service to Siem Reap is optimally timed to offer leisure travellers connectivity via multiple daily operations from France, UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Russia.

Both services will operate with Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-300ER which offers 35 lie flat seats in Business Class and 386 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Emirates customers wanting to combine multi-city journeys through Bangkok, which is served with five flights a day, can conveniently connect to Da Nang or Siem Reap in style and comfort. While waiting to connect through Bangkok, Emirates’ premium customers can relax in the airline’s newly expanded lounge for an elevated, upscale ground experience.

Travellers planning their journeys to Shenzhen, Da Nang, Siem Reap or Bangkok via Emirates’ existing gateways can take advantage of the airline’s partnerships which include 24 codeshares and interlines that offer access to an exceptional range of seamlessly integrated multi-city journeys.

Customers traveling on flights to Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap will be immersed in Emirates' signature hospitality throughout their journey, savouring regionally-inspired cuisine and premium beverages across all cabin classes. The airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system transforms each flight into a personalised theatre, offering an extensive library of over 6,500 channels spanning international films, TV series, music, podcasts, and games in more than 40 languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Khmer.

Travellers wishing to explore the airline’s latest destinations can take advantage of Emirates Holidays’ specially curated multi-destination journeys that blend Dubai with Thailand and Cambodia, or alternatively, Dubai with Thailand and Vietnam offering coastal retreats, cultural immersion, distinctive heritage and scenic landscapes all within a single, seamless journey.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com

