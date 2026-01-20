Emirates Expands Manila Service With Four Additional Weekly Flights

As part of its ongoing growth strategy in Southeast Asia and commitment to the Philippines, Emirates will introduce four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Manila from 2 April.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Emirates’ flight EK330 will depart Dubai at 12:45hrs, arriving in Manila at 1:25hrs the next day. Emirates’ return flight EK331 will depart from Manila at 3:25hrs, arriving in Dubai at 8:25hrs. All times are local.

Flights EK330/331 will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class. With this expansion, the airline will offer greater choice and enhanced connectivity for corporate travellers, marine customers as well as the large Filipino diaspora across Emirates’ global network, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, United States, Kuwait, Germany, France, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.

The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada, United States, as well as the late morning European departures including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.

Travellers to and from Manila will benefit from Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products in the air and on the ground across all classes, with regionally-inspired dishes and complimentary beverages and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system which offers more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages including Tagalog, featuring movies, TV shows, and an extensive musical library along with games, audio books and podcasts.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as Emirates’ retail stores.

More flights, more cargo

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in its bellyhold with a full passenger load. By adding four more flights in its weekly operations to Manila operated by this wide-body aircraft, Emirates will offer increased cargo capacity to further strengthen imports and exports between Manila and Dubai, as well key trade markets across Europe, the United States and the Indian subcontinent.

The UAE and the Philippines have recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). With its extensive operations in Manila and Cebu/Clark, Emirates is well positioned to support the growing economic and trade ambitions between the two countries.

Three-decades of steady performance and growing commitment

Emirates launched services to Manila in 1990 and has progressively grown its operations to include a circular service to Cebu and Clark. The airline currently serves the Philippines with 28 weekly flights and will expand to 34 weekly services with the addition of EK330/331 from 2 April.

Through its partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL), Emirates further connects travellers to additional domestic points beyond its own network including: five points via Manila, seven points via Cebu and 3 points via Clark. Offering convenient baggage check-through to their final destinations.

Last year, the airline opened an Emirates World Store in the heart of Manila*, its first in Southeast Asia. Customers can visit the store to get a closer look at some of Emirates’ most popular products including the A380 onboard lounge bar and browse through a curated selection of Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories including the airline’s NBA collection for basketball fans.