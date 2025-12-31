Emirates Flags Busy Week of Travel from Jan 2 – Jan 5

Emirates is advising all customers of a significant travel peak in the first week of January, with high numbers of departures and arrivals expected from 2 – 5 Jan. Emirates strongly recommends that customers arrive to the airport 4 hours ahead of departure, preparing for the likelihood of additional traffic on the way to the airport, busier carparks, and a bustling airport.

Emirates recommendations for the busy travel week ahead

1. Take advantage of remote check in options;

Emirates City Check In and Travel Store in DIFC - Save time at the airport and check in at Emirates City Check In and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) instead. Conveniently located in the heart of the business district, Emirates customers can avail free parking to check in and drop off luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight. Customers who check in and drop luggage at this location until the 15 January, will be rewarded with 2,500 Emirates Skywards Miles each. Emirates City Check In and Travel Store is open from 8am to 12 midnight, until 15 January.

Emirates City Check In Ajman - Customers can also check in remotely in at the 24-hour Emirates City Check In Ajman, located in Ajman Central Bus Terminal as early as 24 hours and as late as 4 hours before the flight departs.

2. Book the Emirates’ Home Check In services in Dubai and Sharjah (and its free for First Class customers and Platinum Skywards members!)

Emirates customers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. Emirates’ Agents complete the quick check-in process at the customer's home, hotel, or office, and take their bags on to the flight, so that the customers can arrive later with just hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight and Emirates recommends booking early to avoid disappointment. The Home Check-In service is complimentary for First Class customers and Platinum Skywards members.

3. Use public transport options like Dubai Metro to and from the airport to avoid road congestion.



Dubai Metro provides a fast and convenient connection to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with direct access from the Red Line. Trains run frequently from early morning until late at night, and the journey offers an efficient alternative to road travel during peak traffic periods. Passengers can disembark at the dedicated Airport Terminal 3 station, which is directly linked to the terminal via walkways and escalators, making it easy to reach check-in, departures and arrivals. Customers can also leave the airport after their flight and hop on the metro home.

4. Arrive to Dubai International Airport (DXB) 4 hours before your flight departure.



Emirates recommends arriving to the airport 4 hours before the scheduled departure of your flight, to ensure you have enough time to check in (if not done online via the Emirates app or on Emirates.com already), drop baggage, pass through Immigration and reach the boarding gate at least 1 hour before departure. Emirates encourages all passengers to encourage to preselect their seats and ensure all documents are valid for travel.