2.08 PM Saturday, 7 March 2026
07 March 2026
Emirates resumes operations

Published
By Emirates 247

Emirates will resume operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating. Customers can check the flight schedule for upcoming flights, as well as book seats to travel via emirat.es/nowoperating.

Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised.

