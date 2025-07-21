Emirates to introduce third daily flight to Mauritius

Emirates has announced the introduction of a third daily flight to Mauritius, starting from 1st December, as part of its commitment to supporting inbound tourism to the island nation.

The additional service, to be operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft as EK709/710, will complement existing schedules and support the travel plans of Emirates customers planning trips to the popular destination from across its network of more than 140 points.

Emirates currently serves Mauritius with two daily services aboard its flagship A380 aircraft, operating as EK701/702 and EK703/704.

The addition of the third daily service, under a codeshare arrangement with Air Mauritius, will provide convenient flight timings to support travel itineraries and enable seamless connectivity for customers from the Middle East, Europe and the Americas travelling to the Indian Ocean holiday spot.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The additional daily service on our wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft will enable a more than 30 percent increase in capacity on the route, while also providing additional flight options for leisure and business travellers to seamlessly connect to flights.”

Since Emirates launched its scheduled services to Mauritius in 2002, the airline has carried more than 8.8 million passengers and more than 126,000 tonnes of cargo on flights to and from Mauritius.

Its passenger and cargo operations have generated significant economic and social contributions, including US$119 million in direct contribution from Emirates’ flights, US$264 million in tourism receipts, as well as US$530 million to the Mauritian economy through tourism-related spending.

Emirates’ operations have also supported the creation of 3,600 jobs in the nation.