Etihad To Resume Limited Flights From March 6

EMIRATES 24/7 - Etihad Airways announced on Friday it will resume a limited schedule of commercial flights starting March 6, 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key international destinations.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier stated that guests with previous bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible on these flights, with tickets also available for sale via the airline’s website. Etihad emphasized that guests and the general public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly or hold a confirmed booking on one of the newly scheduled flights.

The decision was taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments. "Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, all other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. Etihad outlined several options for affected passengers, noting that guests holding tickets issued on or before Feb. 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 21, 2026, may rebook free of charge for travel until May 15, 2026.

The carrier added that passengers on any Etihad flight until March 10 may request a refund through the airline’s official website or their travel agent. Due to a high volume of calls, the airline encouraged guests to use online refund request forms to avoid long wait times and ensure more efficient processing.

Affected guests will receive direct communication confirming their flight status. Etihad urged all passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive further updates. "Safety remains our absolute priority," the carrier added, noting that services will remain subject to ongoing safety evaluations.