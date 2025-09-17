Flydubai Expands Kenya Operations with New Flights to Nairobi

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the launch of new flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) in Kenya, starting from 15 October 2025. The flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) with a four-times-weekly service.

In addition to the new service to the capital, flydubai will increase its operations to Mombasa to a daily service from 01 October 2025, bringing the airline’s total weekly flights to Kenya to 11.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Kenya is an important market for flydubai, and we are pleased to strengthen our operations with the addition of Nairobi and the increased frequency of our service to Mombasa. These flights underline the importance of connecting Kenya to Dubai’s global aviation hub, enhancing access for trade, travel and tourism between our two countries. We remain committed to playing our part in supporting stronger economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Africa.”

flydubai has steadily built its presence in Africa, connecting Dubai to key markets in the region. With the launch of Nairobi, the airline now serves 12 destinations in the market including, including Alexandria, Addis Ababa, Al Alamein (as a seasonal summer route), Asmara, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Mombasa and Zanzibar. These flights support increased connectivity for passengers and contribute to stronger business and tourism flows between the UAE and East Africa.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and South Asia) at flydubai, added: “We are pleased to see our footprint in Kenya grow with the start of flights to Nairobi and the daily service to Mombasa, which started with a four-times-weekly service in 2024. This expansion provides more convenient options for customers from the UAE and across our network to access Kenya, whether they are travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and family. We sincerely thank the Kenyan authorities and our partners for their support in making these routes possible.”

Nairobi is a dynamic city known as East Africa’s economic, cultural and political hub. It is home to thriving business districts, vibrant markets and a diverse cultural scene. Nairobi is also unique for its proximity to wildlife, with Nairobi National Park located just minutes from the city centre.

Passengers travelling with flydubai to Nairobi in Business Class can enjoy an enhanced travel experience featuring lie-flat seats, internationally inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment. Economy Class passengers can also sit back, relax and enjoy their flight with seats that offer a gentle recline and an adjustable leather headrest.

Flight details

Flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) from 15 October 2025.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to NBO start from AED 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,700. Return Business Class fares from NBO to DXB start from USD 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 500.