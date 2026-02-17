flydubai Launches Double-Daily Service to Bangkok

flydubai announced the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok, bringing its operations to Thailand to 28 weekly flights. The new service will commence on 15 September 2026, operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok.

The addition of double-daily flights to Bangkok marks flydubai’s second destination in Thailand, complementing its existing operations to Krabi and reinforcing the carrier’s commitment to expanding connectivity between Dubai and Southeast Asia.

Don Mueang Airport is one of two international airports serving Bangkok. Located just north of the city centre, Don Mueang Airport is a key gateway for business and leisure travellers, offering convenient access to the vibrant Thai capital and its surrounding regions.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “Thailand remains a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel. The launch of our double-daily service to Bangkok reflects continued demand across our network and underscores our commitment to providing our customers with more convenient and flexible travel options. With our flights operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International and in codeshare with Emirates, passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity through Dubai’s world-class aviation hub from destinations across the GCC, Europe and beyond.”

With the launch of this service, flydubai continues to expand its network, now spanning more than 135 destinations. The carrier’s growing footprint underscores Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub, providing passengers from the GCC, Europe and beyond with convenient one-stop connections via Dubai.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our presence in Thailand with the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok and look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy a comfortable experience in Economy Class or Business Class as they travel to Thailand’s vibrant capital.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, flydubai has been investing in its onboard product and service enhancements. Passengers can enjoy comfortable seats, a selection of delicious meals inspired by international flavours, and a wide range of in-flight entertainment options available through the carrier’s in-flight entertainment system, whether they travel in Economy Class or Business Class.

Flight details

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through check-in of baggage and access to an extensive combined network of more than 240 destinations worldwide.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate double-daily to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DMK start from AED 9,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,500. Return Business Class fares from DMK to DXB start from THB 64,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from THB 22,000.