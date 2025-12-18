UAE, Ireland to Boosting Economic and Tourism Cooperation

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Chairman of Investopia, held two bilateral meetings with Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment and Minister for Transport of the Republic of Ireland, and Paul Keeley, Director of Regional Development at Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority (Fáilte Ireland), to discuss ways to enhance economic and tourism cooperation and explore partnership opportunities across several areas of mutual interest.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the Investopia Global Dialogues in Dublin, which brought together senior officials, business leaders and investors from the UAE and the Republic of Ireland, in the presence of Mohammed Hmoud Hamad Rahma Alshamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Ireland, and Mohammad Alhawi, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri said the UAE pursues an open economic policy based on strengthening cooperation with international partners. He noted that the meetings contributed to deepening economic and tourism coordination and expanding areas of collaboration between government entities and the business communities in both countries, supporting the growth of joint investments and enhancing air connectivity and tourism exchange.

During his meeting with Darragh O'Brien, Al Marri discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in sustainable energy, infrastructure and transport, alongside the exchange of expertise in the circular economy and policies supporting the acceleration of the transition towards a green economy, in line with both countries’ sustainability objectives.

In a separate meeting with Paul Keeley, the two sides explored ways to enhance tourism cooperation, exchange expertise in destination development and regional tourism growth, particularly in planning tourism routes, building tourism brands for sustainable local destinations, promoting them mutually, and increasing visitor flows in support of the tourism targets of both countries.