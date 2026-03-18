Business

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a temporary waiver of the 100-year-old Jones Act, aiming to lower the cost of transporting oil, gas, and other essential commodities across the United States. This 60-day suspension is the administration’s latest strategic intervention to mitigate surging energy prices resulting from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The executive order allows foreign-flagged vessels to transport critical goods between U.S. ports, bypassing the 1920 law originally designed to bolster American shipbuilding. The waiver aims to facilitate the shipment of vital energy products and prevent supply shortages that could disrupt military operations as the U.S. continues its objectives in "Operation Epic Fury." Market analysts suggest that the move could significantly reduce price pressures. According to a 2022 estimate by J.P. Morgan Chase, the suspension could save East Coast drivers approximately 10 cents per gallon. James Lucier, managing director at Capital Alpha Partners, noted that the Act previously made shipping gasoline from Houston to New York prohibitively expensive, forcing cheap U.S. fuel to be exported to Mexico instead.

The crisis has effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting nearly 15 million barrels of oil daily—the largest supply disruption in history according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In response, the administration announced plans to release 172 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, contributing to a massive 400-million-barrel global initiative coordinated with international partners.

The waiver covers a broad range of products, including coal, crude oil, refined petroleum, natural gas, liquefied gas liquids, and fertilizers moved via the Mississippi River. While intended to curb inflation ahead of the November midterm elections, the decision remains controversial among domestic shipbuilders, though White House officials maintain the exemption is strictly temporary and essential for national security.