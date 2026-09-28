UAE cuts domestic heliport approval process from 135 days to two days

Business

New GCAA framework replaces certification with registration for domestic heliports, streamlining procedures and reducing bureaucracy

The GCAA said the initiative supports the UAE's vision for a more agile, efficient and business-friendly regulatory environment while maintaining aviation safety standards. WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has introduced a new regulatory framework that reduces the processing time for domestic heliport procedures from up to 135 days to just two working days.

Under the new framework, the certification requirement for domestic heliports has been replaced with a simplified registration system.

The GCAA said the initiative supports the UAE's vision for a more agile, efficient and business-friendly regulatory environment while maintaining aviation safety standards.

The updated regulations take effect from the date of their publication and are aligned with national efforts to simplify government procedures, improve the business environment and encourage investment.

The framework also supports the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by reducing administrative requirements and simplifying regulatory procedures for domestic heliport operators while maintaining safety and oversight standards.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global aviation leader through regulations that support innovation, economic growth and operational excellence.

He said the shift from certification to registration for domestic heliports reflects the maturity of the UAE's aviation sector and the adoption of a modern risk-based regulatory approach.

Eng Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA, said the new framework simplifies procedures, reduces bureaucracy and enables operators to establish new heliports more efficiently.

Previously, all heliports in the UAE, including those serving domestic operations, were required to obtain GCAA certification through a process that could take up to 135 days.

Under the new framework, domestic heliports will instead be registered through a streamlined process that can be completed within two working days.

The GCAA said the change will reduce administrative requirements, accelerate the establishment and operation of heliports and enhance the ease of doing business in the UAE's vertical aviation sector.

International heliports and other facilities that still require certification will continue to be regulated under existing certification requirements in line with national regulations and international standards.

According to the GCAA, the new framework adopts a risk-based regulatory model that aligns oversight with operational risk, allowing resources to be focused where they provide the greatest safety benefit while reducing unnecessary administrative burdens for lower-risk domestic operations.

The authority said the initiative is expected to support continued investment in vertical aviation infrastructure, encourage innovation, facilitate new aviation services and contribute to broader economic development.