UAE Defies Regional Tensions as Hedge Fund Giants Endorse Dubai and Abu Dhabi as Strategic Hubs

Business

Global hedge fund giants have reaffirmed their confidence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, identifying them as promising financial destinations and endorsing the United Arab Emirates as a strategic global hub despite ongoing Middle East tensions. In rare public statements from a sector typically known for its discretion, industry leaders emphasized the UAE’s pivotal role in the global financial landscape. Millennium Management recently renewed its commitment to Dubai in an internal memo, anticipating a long-term presence in the emirate. Jean-Luc Roghe, Millennium’s CEO in the UAE, stated that the firm sees strong long-term potential for the city as a regional hub, expressing pride in supporting talented employees who choose Dubai as their home to build their lives and professional careers.

This sentiment was mirrored by Sander Gerber, CEO of Hudson Bay Capital Management, who confirmed that the UAE remains a primary destination for long-term investment and distinguished professional talent, following the firm’s recent office opening in Abu Dhabi alongside its existing Dubai operations. Similarly, Verition Fund Management announced plans to extend its Dubai office lease for five years and expects to expand its regional presence. A spokesperson for Verition highlighted a strong conviction in the region's long-term stability and the strength of its institutions, predicting its increasing importance as a global financial center and a hub for institutional capital. These rare insights into the plans of firms like ExodusPoint Capital Management and Balyasny Asset Management, which have also launched regional operations, underscore a collective belief in the UAE's future business prospects.

The influx of hedge funds has been significantly driven by the traders themselves; Bloomberg reports that Millennium opened its Dubai office because a team member desired to be there, a move supported by expectations of market growth. The office has since expanded to approximately 120 employees and 25 teams as more staff requested to join. Over recent years, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have intensified efforts to attract global investment firms by offering tax-free income, safety, a favorable time zone, and access to elite capital sources. Sovereign wealth remains a key attractor in Abu Dhabi, where the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)—managing $1.1 trillion in assets—has increased its use of managed accounts to deploy significant funds across dozens of hedge funds. In Dubai, private wealth is a dominant force, with its financial center hosting family offices managing assets exceeding $1 trillion, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a magnet for global fund managers.