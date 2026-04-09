UAE drives logistics sector transformation to strengthen regional supply chains

Business

High-level meeting highlights coordination, customs innovation and alternative trade corridors

Dubai: The UAE is continuing to lead efforts to strengthen regional supply chain resilience, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted trade flows through close collaboration with public and private sector partners.

His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, chaired a high-level coordination meeting hosted by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai. The meeting brought together senior executives from global shipping lines and representatives of maritime associations to discuss current challenges affecting regional supply chains.

Attendees included His Excellency Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of PCFC, and His Excellency Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, alongside senior leaders from the logistics and maritime sectors.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said the UAE remains firmly committed to safeguarding trade continuity and enhancing the resilience of regional supply chains through forward-looking solutions and deeper cooperation with partners. He noted that sustained coordination among stakeholders reflects the country’s approach to strengthening efficiency, agility and responsiveness across supply networks, particularly to ensure the movement of essential and strategic goods.

He added that the UAE will continue to support regional and international trade stability through adaptive policies, while reinforcing its position as a trusted global trade and logistics hub.

Abdulla bin Damithan highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration, noting progress since the previous meeting in addressing challenges and maintaining trade flows into the UAE. He said joint efforts have focused on enhancing alternative corridors, including Fujairah and Khorfakkan ports, and improving regional maritime connectivity to support seamless cargo movement.

Dr Abdulla Busenad outlined customs initiatives designed to boost trade efficiency, including the activation of green corridor mechanisms with the Sultanate of Oman, acceptance of undertaking letters as guarantees, and targeted engagement with traders. He also highlighted pilot projects such as the Advance Cargo Information system and a new maritime feeder service linking the region with India.

The meeting reviewed recent developments, including improved handling of critical shipments, expanded use of multimodal transport solutions, and operational measures aimed at addressing capacity and cost challenges.