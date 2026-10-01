UAE Federal Tax Authority participates in BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 in New Delhi

Business

Authority highlights importance of international cooperation, knowledge exchange and technology-enabled tax systems

The FTA delegation was headed by Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, and included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Policy Adviser at the Authority, and Meera Qassim, International Relations Senior Analyst. WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) participated in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 in New Delhi, India, bringing together heads of tax authorities and tax experts from ten BRICS tax administrations to exchange expertise, discuss emerging challenges and strengthen cooperation in tax administration.

The FTA delegation was headed by Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, and included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Policy Adviser at the Authority, and Meera Qassim, International Relations Senior Analyst.

Hosted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under India's Ministry of Finance, the meeting brought together representatives from several member states. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS tax administrations, with technology, tax administration and human resources among the key themes.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Mulla emphasised the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange in supporting the continued development of modern and efficient tax systems.

He highlighted the role of BRICS working groups and the Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting in enabling participating countries to exchange experiences, explore emerging trends and identify practical approaches to shared challenges.

“The Federal Tax Authority places great importance on strengthening international cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise with tax administrations around the world,” Al Mulla said.

“Our participation in the BRICS Tax Experts and Tax Heads Meeting 2026 provides an important opportunity to learn from diverse experiences, share best practices and explore new approaches that can contribute to the continued development of tax administration.”

He added: “The UAE continues to advance an efficient, transparent and technology-enabled tax system that supports economic growth and enhances the customer experience. International platforms such as BRICS provide valuable opportunities to deepen cooperation, strengthen professional relationships and contribute to the development of tax systems that can respond effectively to evolving economic and technological developments.”