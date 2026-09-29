Business

UAE gold prices drop as 24-karat falls below AED 500 per gram, with 22K, 21K and 18K also down; silver declines to AED 7.16 per gram amid weak global markets

Gold prices in the UAE extended their recent decline, with 24-karat gold falling below AED 500 per gram as global gold prices stabilized near their lowest levels in more than seven weeks. Silver prices also recorded a further drop.

The price of 24-karat gold fell to AED 497.25 per gram, down from AED 505.50 yesterday, a decline of AED 8.25. The price of 22-karat gold dropped to AED 460.50 per gram, while 21-karat gold fell to AED 441.50 and 18-karat gold to AED 378.50.

Silver declined to AED 7.16 per gram. An ounce of silver was priced at approximately AED 222.72, while a kilogram cost AED 7,160.61.

Prices:

Gold

24-karat: AED 497.25 per gram

22-karat: AED 460.50 per gram

21-karat: AED 441.50 per gram

18-karat: AED 378.50 per gram

Silver

AED 7.16 per gram

AED 222.72 per ounce

AED 7,160.61 per kilogram