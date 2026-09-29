UAE gold prices fall below AED500 per gram
UAE gold prices drop as 24-karat falls below AED 500 per gram, with 22K, 21K and 18K also down; silver declines to AED 7.16 per gram amid weak global markets
Gold prices in the UAE extended their recent decline, with 24-karat gold falling below AED 500 per gram as global gold prices stabilized near their lowest levels in more than seven weeks. Silver prices also recorded a further drop.
The price of 24-karat gold fell to AED 497.25 per gram, down from AED 505.50 yesterday, a decline of AED 8.25. The price of 22-karat gold dropped to AED 460.50 per gram, while 21-karat gold fell to AED 441.50 and 18-karat gold to AED 378.50.
Silver declined to AED 7.16 per gram. An ounce of silver was priced at approximately AED 222.72, while a kilogram cost AED 7,160.61.
Prices:
Gold
24-karat: AED 497.25 per gram
22-karat: AED 460.50 per gram
21-karat: AED 441.50 per gram
18-karat: AED 378.50 per gram
Silver
AED 7.16 per gram
AED 222.72 per ounce
AED 7,160.61 per kilogram