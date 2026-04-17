UAE: Gold, silver fall slightly as stability continues

Business

The decline is within a narrow range, reflecting the continued relative stability

Gold and silver prices witnessed a slight decline on Friday, in light of limited movements in global markets, affected by the fluctuations in the price of the dollar and changes in demand for precious metals.

This decline is within a narrow range, reflecting the continued relative stability without sharp price fluctuations, giving investors a clearer view when making buying or hedging decisions.

Gold:

24 carat: AED 578.75

22 carat: AED 536.00

21 carat: AED 514.00

18 carat: AED 440.50

Silver

Price per ounce: AED 290.17

Price per gram: AED 9.33

Price per kilo: AED 9329.18