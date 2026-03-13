UAE MARKETS RECORD AED 2.3BN LIQUIDITY AS EMAAR PROPERTIES DOMINATES DUBAI TRADING

Business

Emirates 24/7 — UAE equity markets saw a combined liquidity of approximately AED 2.3 billion on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) accounting for AED 1.3 billion and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) drawing AED 978.85 million. Total market capitalization reached AED 3.815 trillion across both exchanges.

In Dubai, the DFM General Index dropped 3.64% to close at 5,518.08 points. Emaar Properties led the activity, attracting AED 305.9 million—over 31% of the market's total turnover—closing at AED 11.55. Salik followed with AED 113.86 million. While Gulf Navigation and Air Arabia posted gains, Dubai Investments and Emaar were among the top decliners, falling near the temporary 5% daily price floor currently implemented. Locally, UAE investors emerged as net buyers with a net investment of AED 56.5 million.

In Abu Dhabi, the FTSE ADX General Index (FADGI) declined 2.3% to 9,635.57 points. Aldar Properties topped the liquidity charts with AED 279.14 million, followed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Regionally, the downward trend extended to the Saudi TASI, which fell 0.45% to 10,893 points, and the Egyptian EGX 30, which shed 0.86%. Conversely, Amman and Muscat exchanges bucked the trend, posting modest gains amid selective buying in blue-chip stocks.