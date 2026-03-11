UAE POSITIONED TO SHAPE NEW GLOBAL TRADE SYSTEM AS TOTAL TRADE HITS $1.42 TRILLION

Business

Emirates 24/7 — The United Arab Emirates has emerged as one of the few nations capable of shaping a new global trade system, according to a recent analysis by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The UAE stands out as a modern model of a state that has transcended traditional classifications to become an influential player in the future of international commerce, particularly as geopolitical tensions rise and global economic balances shift.

According to World Trade Organization (WTO) data, UAE goods exports account for approximately 2.5% of global exports, while imports represent about 2.2% of the world total. These figures place the UAE among the top 15 trading economies globally. The Peterson Institute highlighted that the UAE’s distinction lies not only in trade volume or geographical location but in its ability to translate economic vision into practical initiatives that impact the structure of the global trading system.

In 2024, the UAE's total foreign trade reached approximately 5.23 trillion dirhams ($1.42 trillion), a nearly 49% increase compared to 2021. This growth reflects the expansion of the vast trade partnership network built by the country over the last decade. A key indicator of the UAE’s economic openness is its trade-to-GDP ratio, which has reached 295%—one of the highest in the world—confirming its deep integration into global trade movements. Additionally, trade in services hit 1.036 trillion dirhams, with exports exceeding 646 billion dirhams, signaling a rapid shift toward a knowledge-based and digital services economy.

The UAE’s international presence was further solidified when Abu Dhabi hosted the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in February 2024. Beyond organizational leadership, the UAE announced financial contributions to support WTO programs, including the Fisheries Funding Mechanism and the Enhanced Integrated Framework for technical assistance to developing nations. These steps reflect the UAE’s transition from a participant in international trade to a contributor to the development of its governing rules.

A primary tool for the UAE's trade influence is the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) framework. After signing its first CEPA with India in 2022, bilateral trade doubled to exceed $100 billion in just two years. The UAE has since expanded this network to include major and emerging economies, aiming to build trade corridors linking Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

This commercial expansion coincides with a growing focus on the digital economy. The UAE has applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), founded by Chile, New Zealand, and Singapore, and later joined by South Korea. DEPA is one of the most significant global initiatives for regulating digital trade and data flows. The UAE’s interest in joining reflects an early recognition of the global shift toward borderless digital services and cross-border trade.